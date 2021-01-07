2013 BMW 328

+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
+ taxes & licensing
EXCELLENT VALUE
Our BMW 328I XDrive has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Comes with winter tires on alloys installed and a set of all seasons on alloys as well. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing available on site, Guaranteed approval , Trades Welcome Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2013 BMW 3 Series is an impressively well-rounded and highly desirable entry-level luxury car. the new 3 Series represents the reinvention of not only the best-selling luxury car in this country but also the most heralded sport sedan of all time. The biggest change on the new-generation sedan was the arrival of a new turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces more horsepower and achieves 5 mpg more on the EPA combined driving cycle than the traditional, naturally aspirated inline-6 engine.alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way manually adjustable front seats, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer, Bluetooth, the iDrive electronics interface with a 6.5-inch display, and a premium sound system with a CD player, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.328i sedan adds an auto-dimming rearview mirror, eight-way power-adjustable front seats, driver memory functions and a rearview camera. parking sensors, keyless ignition/entry, an active steering system, heated front seats, heated rear seats (sedan only), a heated steering wheel, antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. The sedan gets front knee airbags. The convertible lacks the side curtain airbags, but the regular front-seat side airbags extend up to head level and there are also pop-up rollover hoops.In government crash testing, the sedan received five out of five stars for overall crash protection, plus four stars for frontal protection and five for side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the sedan the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9