GREAT SERVICE RECORDS

Our BMW X3 has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports no serious collision and great service records. Some finance options still available. Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. As it is, the 2013 BMW X3 is one of the most appealing small luxury crossovers. It is arguably the sportiest example, providing the sort of handling composure and buttoned-down ride you'd expect from a BMW sport sedan. This in-betweener size, paired with an engaging driving experience, well-crafted cabin, ample available features content makes the 2013 BMW X3 a very appealing choice. Every 2013 BMW X3 comes standard with antilock disc brakes, automatic brake drying (useful in rainy weather), front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, active front-seat head restraints, stability control and hill descent control. Optional equipment includes front and rear parking sensors. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the X3 received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests. The Premium package includes keyless ignition/entry, auto-dimming mirrors, leather upholstery, rear manual side sunshades and cargo-area nets and tie-down points. The Cold Weather package includes heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and 40/20/40-split-folding rear seats. Besides its more powerful engine, the xDrive35i adds adaptive and auto-leveling bi-xenon headlights, a panoramic sunroof and wood trim. the navigation system, satellite radio and BMW Assist.

Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Used
218,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXWX7C56DL979922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2967
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT SERVICE RECORDS



Our BMW X3 has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports no serious collision and great service records. Some finance options still available. Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. As it is, the 2013 BMW X3 is one of the most appealing small luxury crossovers. It is arguably the sportiest example, providing the sort of handling composure and buttoned-down ride you'd expect from a BMW sport sedan. This in-betweener size, paired with an engaging driving experience, well-crafted cabin, ample available features content makes the 2013 BMW X3 a very appealing choice. Every 2013 BMW X3 comes standard with antilock disc brakes, automatic brake drying (useful in rainy weather), front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, active front-seat head restraints, stability control and hill descent control. Optional equipment includes front and rear parking sensors. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the X3 received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests. The Premium package includes keyless ignition/entry, auto-dimming mirrors, leather upholstery, rear manual side sunshades and cargo-area nets and tie-down points. The Cold Weather package includes heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and 40/20/40-split-folding rear seats. Besides its more powerful engine, the xDrive35i adds adaptive and auto-leveling bi-xenon headlights, a panoramic sunroof and wood trim. the navigation system, satellite radio and BMW Assist.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
Hill Ascent Control
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 BMW X3