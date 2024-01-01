$11,998+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW X3
xDrive35i LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
2013 BMW X3
xDrive35i LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2967
- Mileage 218,000 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT SERVICE RECORDS
Our BMW X3 has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports no serious collision and great service records. Some finance options still available. Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. As it is, the 2013 BMW X3 is one of the most appealing small luxury crossovers. It is arguably the sportiest example, providing the sort of handling composure and buttoned-down ride you'd expect from a BMW sport sedan. This in-betweener size, paired with an engaging driving experience, well-crafted cabin, ample available features content makes the 2013 BMW X3 a very appealing choice. Every 2013 BMW X3 comes standard with antilock disc brakes, automatic brake drying (useful in rainy weather), front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, active front-seat head restraints, stability control and hill descent control. Optional equipment includes front and rear parking sensors. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the X3 received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests. The Premium package includes keyless ignition/entry, auto-dimming mirrors, leather upholstery, rear manual side sunshades and cargo-area nets and tie-down points. The Cold Weather package includes heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and 40/20/40-split-folding rear seats. Besides its more powerful engine, the xDrive35i adds adaptive and auto-leveling bi-xenon headlights, a panoramic sunroof and wood trim. the navigation system, satellite radio and BMW Assist.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
306-546-3993