$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-229-5207
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo
Location
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
866-229-5207
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8973328
- Stock #: 22450B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 22450B
- Mileage 154,003 KM
Vehicle Description
Want all the right features and a comfortable ride? Look no further! This Chevrolet Cruze is Blue in color with a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L engine. The Cruze offers great handling and loads of power through its ECOTEC TURBO engine. This sedan offers more interior space than other compact cars with seating for 5 and a trunk capacity that you would expect from a larger car. The Chevrolet Cruze has the highest possible safety rating from the U.S. National Highway Safety Administration equipped with ten standard airbags -the most of any car in its class. Loaded with standard features including keyless entry, OnStar, StabiliTrac, Bluetooth, cruise control, air conditioning, USB port, rear window defogger, power locks, mirrors and windows, satellite radio, tinted windows and more. You may also find optional features such as a 7" color touch screen, side blind zone alert, rear parking assist, sunroof or heated seats. Contact us today to schedule a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.