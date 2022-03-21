Menu
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

154,003 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

154,003KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8973328
  • Stock #: 22450B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22450B
  • Mileage 154,003 KM

Vehicle Description

Want all the right features and a comfortable ride? Look no further! This Chevrolet Cruze is Blue in color with a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L engine. The Cruze offers great handling and loads of power through its ECOTEC TURBO engine. This sedan offers more interior space than other compact cars with seating for 5 and a trunk capacity that you would expect from a larger car. The Chevrolet Cruze has the highest possible safety rating from the U.S. National Highway Safety Administration equipped with ten standard airbags -the most of any car in its class. Loaded with standard features including keyless entry, OnStar, StabiliTrac, Bluetooth, cruise control, air conditioning, USB port, rear window defogger, power locks, mirrors and windows, satellite radio, tinted windows and more. You may also find optional features such as a 7" color touch screen, side blind zone alert, rear parking assist, sunroof or heated seats.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
ENGINE 1.4L 4 CYL MFI DOHC TURBOCHARGED (STD)
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

