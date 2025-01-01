2013 Chevrolet Equinox

$CALL+ tax & licensing
LS
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PP3389
- Mileage 121,824 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!IIHS Top Safety Pick. Only 121,824 Miles! This Chevrolet Equinox delivers a Gas 4-Cyl 2.4L/145 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI), Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper, Wheels, 17" x 7" (406 mm x 165 mm) painted aluminum.* This Chevrolet Equinox Features the Following Options *Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg, Traction control, Tires, P225/65R-17 all season blackwall, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation, Suspension system, soft ride suspension, Sunshades, dual with illuminated vanity mirror, Steering, electric variable assist power, rack and pinion, Steering wheel, audio controls, Steering column, tilt and telescopic.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If you want a small-but-not-too-small SUV with plenty of passenger space, a comfortable ride and good fuel economy, consider the 2013 Chevy Equinox. Those who need to tow will appreciate the 3,500-pound pull rating on V6 models.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.
