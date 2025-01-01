Menu
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!IIHS Top Safety Pick. Only 121,824 Miles! This Chevrolet Equinox delivers a Gas 4-Cyl 2.4L/145 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI), Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper, Wheels, 17 x 7 (406 mm x 165 mm) painted aluminum.* This Chevrolet Equinox Features the Following Options *Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg, Traction control, Tires, P225/65R-17 all season blackwall, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation, Suspension system, soft ride suspension, Sunshades, dual with illuminated vanity mirror, Steering, electric variable assist power, rack and pinion, Steering wheel, audio controls, Steering column, tilt and telescopic.* The Experts Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If you want a small-but-not-too-small SUV with plenty of passenger space, a comfortable ride and good fuel economy, consider the 2013 Chevy Equinox. Those who need to tow will appreciate the 3,500-pound pull rating on V6 models.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

121,824 KM

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Used
121,824KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNFLCEK7D6337458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PP3389
  • Mileage 121,824 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)
Requires Subscription

