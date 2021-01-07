Menu
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

151,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT GUARANTEED APPROVAL

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT GUARANTEED APPROVAL

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6438124
  Stock #: P2003
  VIN: 2GNFLEEK3D6379539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENT CONDITION Our Chevrolet Equinox has been through a presale inspection, new brakes, Battery, fresh full synthetic oil service. Carafax reports Accident Free, Financing Available on site , Guaranteed Approval, Trades welcome, Aftermarket warranties to fit every budget.Stylish and comfortable, the 2013 Chevy Equinox is one of our top choices in the highly competitive segment of compact crossovers.In an attempt to stand out in a crowded field, the 2013 Chevrolet Equinox goes tire-to-tire with its competition, including long-standing segment favorites from Honda and Toyota. It offers style, refinement, functionality and comfort, plus additional high-tech features for 2013 that help it stand out in this increasingly electronics-heavy world.One of the best traits of the Equinox is its expandable (and expansive) rear passenger quarters. A sliding second-row seat does the trick, allowing limolike legroom for those second-row passengers. Additionally, the Chevy's quiet, comfortable ride seems more like that of a full-size crossover rather than a compact. Indeed the Equinox stretches the definition of "compact crossover," measuring up to 10 inches longer than its like-priced rivals.full power accessories, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, a partial power driver seat (height adjustment only), a sliding and reclining rear seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, Bluetooth phone connectivity, OnStar emergency communications and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.1LT comes with rear privacy glass, roof rack side rails, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, upgraded cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an upgraded sound system with a 7-inch touchscreen and iPod/USB audio interface. 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with 182 hp and 172 pound-feet of torque. Six-speed automatic transmission, All Wheel Drive. antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is GM's OnStar emergency communications system, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance and rearview camera. In government crash tests, the Equinox received an overall score of four stars out of a possible five. Within that rating, it received four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side protection. In frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Equinox earned a top "Good" rating.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Premium Audio
AWD
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

