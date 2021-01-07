+ taxes & licensing
EXCELLENT CONDITION Our Chevrolet Equinox has been through a presale inspection, new brakes, Battery, fresh full synthetic oil service. Carafax reports Accident Free, Financing Available on site , Guaranteed Approval, Trades welcome, Aftermarket warranties to fit every budget.Stylish and comfortable, the 2013 Chevy Equinox is one of our top choices in the highly competitive segment of compact crossovers.In an attempt to stand out in a crowded field, the 2013 Chevrolet Equinox goes tire-to-tire with its competition, including long-standing segment favorites from Honda and Toyota. It offers style, refinement, functionality and comfort, plus additional high-tech features for 2013 that help it stand out in this increasingly electronics-heavy world.One of the best traits of the Equinox is its expandable (and expansive) rear passenger quarters. A sliding second-row seat does the trick, allowing limolike legroom for those second-row passengers. Additionally, the Chevy's quiet, comfortable ride seems more like that of a full-size crossover rather than a compact. Indeed the Equinox stretches the definition of "compact crossover," measuring up to 10 inches longer than its like-priced rivals.full power accessories, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, a partial power driver seat (height adjustment only), a sliding and reclining rear seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, Bluetooth phone connectivity, OnStar emergency communications and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB/iPod interface.1LT comes with rear privacy glass, roof rack side rails, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, upgraded cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an upgraded sound system with a 7-inch touchscreen and iPod/USB audio interface. 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with 182 hp and 172 pound-feet of torque. Six-speed automatic transmission, All Wheel Drive. antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is GM's OnStar emergency communications system, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance and rearview camera. In government crash tests, the Equinox received an overall score of four stars out of a possible five. Within that rating, it received four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side protection. In frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Equinox earned a top "Good" rating.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
