Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Impala

232,359 KM

Details Description Features

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Impala

2013 Chevrolet Impala

LS WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Impala

LS WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 9611218
  2. 9611218
  3. 9611218
  4. 9611218
  5. 9611218
  6. 9611218
  7. 9611218
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
232,359KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9611218
  • Stock #: w426
  • VIN: 2G1WA5E32D1253847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 232,359 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This 2013 CHEV IMPALA - was locally owned - and company operated. It has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX. It also did just pass a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety. The 2013 Chevy Impala comes only with a 3.6-liter V6 that puts out a healthy 300 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard. The 2013 Chevrolet Impala's list of standard safety features includes antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side-impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is GM's OnStar service, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance. The 2013 Chevrolet Impala offers a spacious passenger cabin with room for five. Opt for the available front bench seat and you have a sedan with seating for six, something that's a rarity nowadays. And in this world of ever-increasing technological complexity, the Impala's simple stereo will certainly be welcomed by many. Standard features on the 2013 CHEV IMPALA include 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, keyless entry, cruise control, air-conditioning, a six-way power driver seat, full power accessories, a tilt-only leather-wrapped steering wheel, OnStar emergency communications, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2012 Dodge Avenger W...
 245,605 KM
$7,998 + tax & lic
2007 Chrysler Sebrin...
 227,805 KM
$6,998 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee L...
 179,300 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory