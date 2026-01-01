Menu
This 2013 Chevrolet Silverado offers a smooth ride and confident handling while delivering excellent capability and power. No question, the Silverado is a great truck! This bad boy melds power and performance with a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323 engine. The Silverado is designed to continue its reputation among owners as the strongest, most dependable and longest lasting truck on the road. The all-new body style of the Silverado arrived in the last quarter of 2006 as a 2007 model. It features a redesigned exterior, interior, frame, and suspension as well as a power increases on certain engines. The styling is bold yet still conservative when compared with the latest pickups. Safety features on all Silverado models are dual front airbags, anti-lock brakes, and a tire pressure monitoring system. Whether your work or play takes you off-road, around town, or to the job site, the Silverado can answer the toughest demands.

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

266,682 KM

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab LT **New Arrival**

13510556

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab LT **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Used
266,682KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCPKSE79DG307856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # C1520A
  • Mileage 266,682 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Chevrolet Silverado offers a smooth ride and confident handling while delivering excellent capability and power. No question, the Silverado is a great truck! This bad boy melds power and performance with a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323 engine. The Silverado is designed to continue its reputation among owners as the "strongest, most dependable and longest lasting truck on the road." The all-new body style of the Silverado arrived in the last quarter of 2006 as a 2007 model. It features a redesigned exterior, interior, frame, and suspension as well as a power increases on certain engines. The styling is bold yet still conservative when compared with the latest pickups. Safety features on all Silverado models are dual front airbags, anti-lock brakes, and a tire pressure monitoring system. Whether your work or play takes you off-road, around town, or to the job site, the Silverado can answer the toughest demands. See this truck for yourself at Capital or contact our sales team for more information!Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

