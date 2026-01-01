$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab LT **New Arrival**
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab LT **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Regina
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
306-543-5410
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # C1520A
- Mileage 266,682 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2013 Chevrolet Silverado offers a smooth ride and confident handling while delivering excellent capability and power. No question, the Silverado is a great truck! This bad boy melds power and performance with a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323 engine. The Silverado is designed to continue its reputation among owners as the "strongest, most dependable and longest lasting truck on the road." The all-new body style of the Silverado arrived in the last quarter of 2006 as a 2007 model. It features a redesigned exterior, interior, frame, and suspension as well as a power increases on certain engines. The styling is bold yet still conservative when compared with the latest pickups. Safety features on all Silverado models are dual front airbags, anti-lock brakes, and a tire pressure monitoring system. Whether your work or play takes you off-road, around town, or to the job site, the Silverado can answer the toughest demands. See this truck for yourself at Capital or contact our sales team for more information!Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Regina
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital Ford Regina
Capital Ford Regina
Primary
Call Dealer
306-543-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
306-543-5410