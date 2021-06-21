2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$23,998 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7470486

7470486 Stock #: P2104

P2104 VIN: 1GCRKSE76DZ138792

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Compass Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Tow Package Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Mechanical Block Heater Seating Split Folder Rear Seats Additional Features 4x4 ON-STAR 6 Speed Automatic Hill Ascent Control

