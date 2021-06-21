Menu
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT EXTRA FEATURES

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT EXTRA FEATURES

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7470486
  • Stock #: P2104
  • VIN: 1GCRKSE76DZ138792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OVER $5,000 IN FACTORY ORDERED OPTIONS



Our Chevrolet Silverado has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, new water pump , cv axle intake manifold gasket, transmission cooler lines and Power steering hoses. This truck is ready to be put to work, Financing Available on site Trades Welcome aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Special Edition Package includes 5.3 ltr Vortec engine, 6 speed automatic Transmission, H.D Cooling Package, Locking Rear Differential, H.D. Trailer package, Fog lamps, 6-way power sea. Automatic Climate control, am/fm stereo, CD/MP3 with USB port. Chrome accessories package, 6" tubular assist steps, door handles and mirror caps, additional upgrades off road suspension package, 18" alloy wheels, block heater. the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a strong contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to its capable performance and good highway manners. In important aspects of performance such as ride comfort, towing capacity and options and features, the Silverado 1500 remains competitive in every way. Regular updates, useful utility packages and rugged styling -- not to mention the truck's traditional emphasis on a smooth, quiet ride and comfortable seating -- have also contributed to keeping the current Silverado in the game.LT trim includes premium cloth seating, a lockable compartment with a power outlet built into the center cushion of the split front seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.Properly equipped, a Silverado 1500 can tow up to 10,700 pounds. Standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, OnStar, electronic stability control and traction control. Front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags are also standard. In government crash tests, the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 received an overall score of four stars (out of five). It earned four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, a Silverado crew cab earned a top score of "Good" for frontal-offset crash protection and a second-best score of "Acceptable" in side-impact testing.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Block Heater
Split Folder Rear Seats
4x4
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

