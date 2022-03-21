$17,998+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT EXCELLENT VALUE
Siman Auto Sales
Regina, SK
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 202,800 KM
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE 4X4 5.3 LTR
Our Chevrolet Silverado has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. New Rear Brakes, Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site trades Welcome Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a strong contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to its capable performance and good highway manners. In important aspects of performance such as ride comfort, towing capacity and options and features, the Silverado 1500 remains competitive in every way. Regular updates, useful utility packages and rugged styling -- not to mention the truck's traditional emphasis on a smooth, quiet ride and comfortable seating -- have also contributed to keeping the current Silverado in the game. 5.3-liter V8 that's good for 315 hp and 335 lb-ft. paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. Properly equipped, a Silverado 1500 can tow up to 10,700 pounds. 4WD trim has Autotrac, which features an automatic setting that shifts into 4WD when wheel slippage is detected. safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, OnStar, electronic stability control and traction control. Front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags are also standard. In government crash tests, the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 received an overall score of four stars (out of five). It earned four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, a Silverado crew cab earned a top score of "Good" for frontal-offset crash protection and a second-best score of "Acceptable" in side-impact testing. air-conditioning (extended- and crew-cab versions), a trip computer, a tilt steering wheel, OnStar telematics, vinyl seating, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat and a four-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack. full power accessories, keyless entry, cruise control, a CD player, and adjustable lumbar support for the driver. LT trim includes premium cloth seating, a lockable compartment with a power outlet built into the center cushion of the split front seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
