2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

<p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!</strong></span></p> <p>This 2013 Chev Silverado 2500 - was locally owned - and company operated. It has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX. It has been through an 80 point inspection, and recieved a fresh sythetic oil service.</p> <p>For the bowtie faithful, the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD bridges the gap between the more common 1500 light-duty pickup and all-out workhorse 3500HD. If youre still undecided, its helpful to know that the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD receives praise for its compliant suspension, smooth powertrain, fuel economy and overall performance when compared to the competition. The standard power plant for the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a 6.0-liter V8 backed by a six-speed automatic. This engine is rated at 360 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. The Work Truck 4WD receives a traditional floor-mounted transfer case as standard.</p> <p>Standard safety features on the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD include antilock disc brakes, electronic stability control, traction control, trailer sway control and hill-start control. Driver and front passenger airbags are standard, with front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags optional in all models, as are rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. OnStar subscriptions include automatic crash response and turn-by-turn navigation.</p> <p>When stacked up against competitive models from Ford and Ram, the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD has a few clear advantages, especially the four-wheel-drive model. All Chevy heavy-duty 4WD pickups have an independent front suspension, while Ford and Ram go with solid front axles. The Chevy setup smoothes out rough roads and terrain a little better, and provides a confident steering response and a tighter turning circle.</p> <p>The WT remains very utilitarian, with easy-to-clean rubber flooring and vinyl coverings. The LT offers a more inviting cabin with cloth and carpeting, but both models come standard with a three-person front bench seat -- hence the more trucklike dash. The Work Truck or WT trim implies just that: basic rubberized vinyl floor coverings, dark vinyl seat coverings, a 40/20/40-split front bench with fold-down center armrest, 17-inch steel wheels, a tilt steering wheel and a four-speaker AM/FM stereo.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

189,968 KM

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD WT WHOLESALE

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD WT WHOLESALE

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,968KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC1KVCG7DF182092

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,968 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-XXXX

306-546-3993

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500