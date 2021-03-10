Menu
2013 Chevrolet Trax

94,500 KM

Details Description Features

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

1LT GUARANTEED APPROVAL

Location

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

94,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6710213
  • Stock #: P2047
  • VIN: 3GNCJLSB3DL179757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,500 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE



Our 2013 Chevrolet Trax has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Welcome aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Extra-small SUVs typically offer high fuel economy, easy maneuverability, and a decent amount of cargo capacity. The 2021 Chevrolet Trax checks these boxes and is also easy to get into and see out of.LS Starts you off with, 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Wi-Fi hotspot capability Six-speaker sound system, 60/40-split folding rear seat. LT Includes the LS's standard features and adds: Cruise control, Upgraded seating surfaces,LED running lights, Roof rails, Heated outside mirrors.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
tinted windows
Roof Rails
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

