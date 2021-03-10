+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE
Our 2013 Chevrolet Trax has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Welcome aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Extra-small SUVs typically offer high fuel economy, easy maneuverability, and a decent amount of cargo capacity. The 2021 Chevrolet Trax checks these boxes and is also easy to get into and see out of.LS Starts you off with, 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Wi-Fi hotspot capability Six-speaker sound system, 60/40-split folding rear seat. LT Includes the LS's standard features and adds: Cruise control, Upgraded seating surfaces,LED running lights, Roof rails, Heated outside mirrors.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
