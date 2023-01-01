Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Avenger

159,806 KM

Details Description Features

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Avenger

2013 Dodge Avenger

WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Avenger

WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Contact Seller

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
159,806KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10206741
  • Stock #: w467
  • VIN: 1c3cdzab8dn604527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,806 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This 2013 DODGE AVENEGER SE - was locally owned - and company operated. It has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX. It also did just pass a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety. The 2013 Dodge Avenger is a praise-worthy midsize family sedan, the Avenger is a perfectly competent choice for families looking for an affordable midsize sedan. Notable strong points include a powerful V6 engine and a well-crafted interior with generous use of soft-touch materials.



The 2013 Dodge Avenger SE and SXT are powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 173 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission in the SE. he 2013 Dodge Avenger comes standard with stability and traction control, antilock brakes, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. The Dodge Avenger SE comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a fold-flat front passenger seat vand 60/40 split-folding rear seat, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio input jack.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Seating

Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

Hubcaps
Dual Air Controls
4 Speed Automatic
Power Gas Pedal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2013 Dodge Avenger W...
 159,806 KM
$9,998 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 186,200 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Grand Cher...
 226,300 KM
$19,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory