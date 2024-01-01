Menu
Account
Sign In
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE <br/> Odometer: 177,844km <br/> Price: $10,998+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- <br/> -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -Clean Carfax <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:- <br/> -7 Seater <br/> -Power Windows <br/> -Power Locks <br/> -Stow N Go <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing Available <br/> $10,998+tax <br/> Welcome to WOW CARS Family! <br/> <br/> <br/> We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

177,844 KM

Details Description

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Stow N' Go

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Stow N' Go

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 11485388
  2. 11485388
  3. 11485388
  4. 11485388
  5. 11485388
  6. 11485388
  7. 11485388
  8. 11485388
  9. 11485388
  10. 11485388
  11. 11485388
  12. 11485388
  13. 11485388
  14. 11485388
  15. 11485388
  16. 11485388
  17. 11485388
  18. 11485388
  19. 11485388
Contact Seller

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
177,844KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG5DR529633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 177,844 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
Odometer: 177,844km
Price: $10,998+taxes
Financing Available


WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Clean Carfax


Highlight Features:-
-7 Seater
-Power Windows
-Power Locks
-Stow N Go
-Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available
$10,998+tax
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!


We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wow Cars

Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Stow N' Go for sale in Regina, SK
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Stow N' Go 177,844 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited 96,657 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lexus RX 350 AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2016 Lexus RX 350 AWD 102,078 KM $33,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wow Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan