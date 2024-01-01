$10,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE Stow N' Go
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE Stow N' Go
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$10,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
177,844KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RDGBG5DR529633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cream
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 177,844 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
Odometer: 177,844km
Price: $10,998+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Clean Carfax
Highlight Features:-
-7 Seater
-Power Windows
-Power Locks
-Stow N Go
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
$10,998+tax
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Odometer: 177,844km
Price: $10,998+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Clean Carfax
Highlight Features:-
-7 Seater
-Power Windows
-Power Locks
-Stow N Go
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
$10,998+tax
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Wow Cars
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Stow N' Go 177,844 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited 96,657 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus RX 350 AWD 102,078 KM $33,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Wow Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,998
+ taxes & licensing
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan