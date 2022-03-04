2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

$15,998 + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 8 5 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8642891

8642891 Stock #: W382

W382 VIN: 2C4RDGBG6DR547221

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 133,854 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.