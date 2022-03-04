Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

133,854 KM

Details Description

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

133,854KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8642891
  • Stock #: W382
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6DR547221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 133,854 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Stow 'N' Go
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-DVD Entertainment System
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

