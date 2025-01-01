Menu
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE AMAZING SERVICE RECORDS our 2013 Dodge Journey has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service new air filters. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with Excellent service records and no accidents. Some financing still available on site trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Family-ready. Budget-friendly. Road-trip approved. ?? Key Features: Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic. Seating Capacity: 7 passengers. Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive. Cargo Space: Up to 67.6 cu ft with rear seats folded. Infotainment: 4.3 touchscreen, 6-speaker audio system. Safety: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Multiple Airbags. ? Fuel Economy Highlights: EPA Estimated: 11.2 L/100 km Combined. 12.38 l/100 km City / 9.4 l/100 km Highway. Fuel Tank Capacity: 77 ltr tank .Estimated Range: Up to 692km on a full tank. ?? Efficient for a 7-seater SUVperfect for families who want space without sacrificing economy.

2013 Dodge Journey

163,400 KM

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE Plus EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

2013 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE Plus EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,400KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB3DT614618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,400 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE AMAZING SERVICE RECORDS our 2013 Dodge Journey has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service new air filters. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with Excellent service records and no accidents. Some financing still available on site trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Family-ready. Budget-friendly. Road-trip approved. ?? Key Features: Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic. Seating Capacity: 7 passengers. Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive. Cargo Space: Up to 67.6 cu ft with rear seats folded. Infotainment: 4.3" touchscreen, 6-speaker audio system. Safety: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Multiple Airbags. ? Fuel Economy Highlights:
EPA Estimated: 11.2 L/100 km Combined. 12.38 l/100 km City / 9.4 l/100 km Highway. Fuel Tank Capacity: 77 ltr tank .Estimated Range: Up to 692km on a full tank. ?? Efficient for a 7-seater SUVperfect for families who want space without sacrificing economy. Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2013 Dodge Journey