$12,988+ taxes & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey
CVP/SE Plus EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
2013 Dodge Journey
CVP/SE Plus EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$12,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,400 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE AMAZING SERVICE RECORDS our 2013 Dodge Journey has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service new air filters. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with Excellent service records and no accidents. Some financing still available on site trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Family-ready. Budget-friendly. Road-trip approved. ?? Key Features: Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic. Seating Capacity: 7 passengers. Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive. Cargo Space: Up to 67.6 cu ft with rear seats folded. Infotainment: 4.3" touchscreen, 6-speaker audio system. Safety: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Multiple Airbags. ? Fuel Economy Highlights:
EPA Estimated: 11.2 L/100 km Combined. 12.38 l/100 km City / 9.4 l/100 km Highway. Fuel Tank Capacity: 77 ltr tank .Estimated Range: Up to 692km on a full tank. ?? Efficient for a 7-seater SUVperfect for families who want space without sacrificing economy. Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Siman Auto Sales
Siman Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
306-546-3993