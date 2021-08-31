Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

196,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,989

+ tax & licensing
Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

R/T LEATHER DVD AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

196,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7717891
  • Stock #: CBK3013
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG5DT621628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

7 PASSENGER ALL WHEEL DRIVE



Our Dodge Journey has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax Reports Saskatchewan vehicle. Bank Financing Available , Trades Welcome Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2013 Dodge Journey has many positive attributes to make it worthy of consideration. When it debuted four years ago, the Dodge Journey crossover didn't have much in its favor. We used the comment "Needs Improvement" so frequently on its report card that we were certain its fate as a back-of-the-class entry was sealed. Yet two years later it was more like "Most Improved" as the Journey underwent a complete under-the-skin makeover that put it on the honor roll. Yes, the 2013 Dodge Journey may look the same as that original '09, but they're as different as a scholar-athlete is from the class clown.Always in its favor has been the Journey's interior versatility. Roomier than your typical compact crossover SUV, the more wagon-like Journey offers a small third-row seat that can accommodate a couple of small kids. That added flexibility, along with its reasonable dimensions, makes the Journey the just-right choice for an ideal family vehicle without the added cost, fuel appetite and parking hassles of the larger three-row crossovers. The 3.6-liter V6, on the other hand, is one of the most potent engines in this segment, yet it still provides decent fuel economy. Underway, the Journey boasts composed handling and a supple ride, while inside is a stylish cabin fitted with high-quality materials and stocked with user-friendly high-tech features. Other attributes include hidden storage compartments.The Crew adds a V6 engine, remote start, 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a six-way power driver seat (with four-way lumbar adjustment), dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 115-volt power outlet, a premium audio system, Bluetooth and a fold-flat front passenger seat (with hidden storage bin). The R/T includes all the Crew features and adds a monochrome exterior treatment, special 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and black perforated-leather upholstery with red stitching. rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a folding/reclining third-row seat, three-zone automatic climate control (with rear air-conditioning), a rear seat entertainment system and a navigation system with an 8.4-inch display. antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. In government crash tests, the Journey received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars awarded for frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Journey received the top score of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
rear air
Block Heater
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

