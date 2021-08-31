2013 Dodge Journey

$9,989 + taxes & licensing 1 9 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7717891

7717891 Stock #: CBK3013

CBK3013 VIN: 3C4PDDFG5DT621628

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Roof Rails Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats VENTILATED SEATS Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Garage door opener Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Comfort rear air Mechanical Block Heater Additional Features Premium Audio Entertainment Package Auto Dimming Mirrors AWD Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.