2013 Dodge Journey

163,700 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

R/T LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

163,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7747965
  • Stock #: P2176
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG1DT518965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,700 KM

Vehicle Description

7 PASSENGER ALL WHEEL DRIVE LEATHER DVD V6



Our 2013 Dodge Journey has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service new tires all around. Carfax reports No serious collisions, Saskatchewan vehicle. Financing available on site trades welcome aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. the 2013 Dodge Journey has many positive attributes to make it worthy of consideration. When it debuted four years ago, the Dodge Journey crossover didn't have much in its favor. We used the comment "Needs Improvement" so frequently on its report card that we were certain its fate as a back-of-the-class entry was sealed. Yet two years later it was more like "Most Improved" as the Journey underwent a complete under-the-skin makeover that put it on the honor roll. Yes, the 2013 Dodge Journey may look the same as that original '09, but they're as different as a scholar-athlete is from the class clown. Always in its favor has been the Journey's interior versatility. Roomier than your typical compact crossover SUV, the more wagon-like Journey offers a small third-row seat that can accommodate a couple of small kids. That added flexibility, along with its reasonable dimensions, makes the Journey the just-right choice for an ideal family vehicle without the added cost, fuel appetite and parking hassles of the larger three-row crossovers. The 3.6-liter V6 is one of the most potent engines in this segment, yet it still provides decent fuel economy. Underway, the Journey boasts composed handling and a supple ride, while inside is a stylish cabin fitted with high-quality materials and stocked with user-friendly high-tech features. Other attributes include hidden storage compartments. The Crew adds a V6 engine, remote start, 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a six-way power driver seat (with four-way lumbar adjustment), dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 115-volt power outlet, a premium audio system, Bluetooth and a fold-flat front passenger seat (with hidden storage bin).The R/T includes all the Crew features (minus the roof rails) and adds a monochrome exterior treatment, special 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and black perforated-leather upholstery with red stitching. rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a folding/reclining third-row seat, three-zone automatic climate control (with rear air-conditioning) a rear seat entertainment system and a navigation system with an 8.4-inch display. Every 2013 Dodge Journey comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. Integrated second-row child booster seats are optional on every Journey. In government crash tests, the Journey received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars awarded for frontal-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Journey received the top score of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
rear air
Block Heater
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

