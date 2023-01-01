$16,817+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958
2013 Ford Edge
Limited * Sunroof *
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$16,817
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10428993
- Stock #: 23PA17B
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,945 KM
Vehicle Description
EdgeLimited AWD Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Ward's 10 Best Engines. Scores 25 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Ford Edge boasts a Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wood appearance instrument panel appliques, Universal Garage Door Opener, Tire pressure monitoring system.* This Ford Edge Features the Following Options *SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack, 911 assist, vehicle health report, SYNC services (subscription required) w/GPS based turn-by-turn driving directions & traffic reports & info services, Supplemental park lamps, SOS post crash alert system, Sony audio system -inc: AM/FM/CD stereo w/MP3 capability, (12) speakers, HD radio, Solar tinted front door window glass, SIRIUS satellite radio (subscription required), Side-impact air bags, SecuriLock encrypted passive anti-theft system (EPATS), SecuriCode keyless-entry keypad, Second row reclining 60/40 split fold-flat bench seat -inc: EasyFold seat release, fold-down armrest.* The Votes are Counted *Ward's 10 Best Engines, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: The Ford Edge offers a balanced ride, multiple engine choices, and a wide range of tech and amenity options that can morph it from a sub-$30,000 family hauler to a powerful, blinged-out machine reaching over $45,000.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a trustworthy Edge today!
