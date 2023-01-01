Menu
2013 Ford Edge

171,945 KM

$16,817

+ tax & licensing
$16,817

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

Limited * Sunroof *

2013 Ford Edge

Limited * Sunroof *

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$16,817

+ taxes & licensing

171,945KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10428993
  • Stock #: 23PA17B

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,945 KM

Vehicle Description

EdgeLimited AWD Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Ward's 10 Best Engines. Scores 25 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Ford Edge boasts a Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wood appearance instrument panel appliques, Universal Garage Door Opener, Tire pressure monitoring system.* This Ford Edge Features the Following Options *SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack, 911 assist, vehicle health report, SYNC services (subscription required) w/GPS based turn-by-turn driving directions & traffic reports & info services, Supplemental park lamps, SOS post crash alert system, Sony audio system -inc: AM/FM/CD stereo w/MP3 capability, (12) speakers, HD radio, Solar tinted front door window glass, SIRIUS satellite radio (subscription required), Side-impact air bags, SecuriLock encrypted passive anti-theft system (EPATS), SecuriCode keyless-entry keypad, Second row reclining 60/40 split fold-flat bench seat -inc: EasyFold seat release, fold-down armrest.* The Votes are Counted *Ward's 10 Best Engines, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: The Ford Edge offers a balanced ride, multiple engine choices, and a wide range of tech and amenity options that can morph it from a sub-$30,000 family hauler to a powerful, blinged-out machine reaching over $45,000.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

