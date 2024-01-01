Menu
Looking for something that catches the eye? This WHITE Ford Edge features a AWD Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine. The design is cool and stylish from the Edges bold front grille to its smooth lines and aerodynamic shape. The interior is spacious with seating for five and rear folding seats. Available SYNC technology with MyFord Touch allows this vehicle to understand 10,000 voice commands as well as control your media, phone, navigation and vehicles climate. Equipped with dual exhaust, keyless entry, tinted windows, six standard airbags and the Safety Canopy System with side-curtain airbags. With use of independent suspension, this SUV offers excellent driving manners, whether on country roads, rough city streets or highways.

2013 Ford Edge

196,156 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Edge

SEL AWD **New Arrival**

2013 Ford Edge

SEL AWD **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

  1. Video Thumb
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
196,156KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMDK4JC9DBA98909

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # B022A
  • Mileage 196,156 KM

Looking for something that catches the eye? This WHITE Ford Edge features a AWD Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine. The design is cool and stylish from the Edges bold front grille to its smooth lines and aerodynamic shape. The interior is spacious with seating for five and rear folding seats. Available SYNC technology with MyFord Touch allows this vehicle to understand 10,000 voice commands as well as control your media, phone, navigation and vehicles climate. Equipped with dual exhaust, keyless entry, tinted windows, six standard airbags and the Safety Canopy System with side-curtain airbags. With use of independent suspension, this SUV offers excellent driving manners, whether on country roads, rough city streets or highways. Contact us today to schedule a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
3.5L TI-VCT V6 ENGINE (STD)
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

2013 Ford Edge