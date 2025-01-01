Menu
2013 Ford Edge Limited AWD
Odometer: 157,083 km
Price: $13,990+taxes

WOW Factors:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents

Highlight Features:
-Blindspot Monitoring
-Push button Start
-Remote Start
-Backup-Camera
-Alloy Wheels
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Navigation System
-Dual Climate Control
-Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Power Tailgate
-Parking Sensors
-Power Side Mirrors
-Cruise Control and much more.

Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOWCARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8

2013 Ford Edge

157,083 KM

Details Description

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Edge

Limited-No Accidents!

12688182

2013 Ford Edge

Limited-No Accidents!

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,083KM
VIN 2FMDK4KC3DBA38039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 157,083 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Edge Limited AWDOdometer: 157,083 km
Price: $13,990+taxes


WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents


Highlight Features:--Blindspot Monitoring
-Push button Start
-Remote Start
-Backup-Camera
-Alloy Wheels
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Navigation System
-Dual Climate Control
-Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Power Tailgate
-Parking Sensors
-Power Side Mirrors
-Cruise Control and much more.


Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOWCARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2013 Ford Edge