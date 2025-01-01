$13,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2013 Ford Edge
Limited-No Accidents!
2013 Ford Edge
Limited-No Accidents!
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
157,083KM
VIN 2FMDK4KC3DBA38039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 157,083 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Ford Edge Limited AWDOdometer: 157,083 km
Price: $13,990+taxes
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
Highlight Features:--Blindspot Monitoring
-Push button Start
-Remote Start
-Backup-Camera
-Alloy Wheels
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Navigation System
-Dual Climate Control
-Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Power Tailgate
-Parking Sensors
-Power Side Mirrors
-Cruise Control and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOWCARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8
Price: $13,990+taxes
WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
Highlight Features:--Blindspot Monitoring
-Push button Start
-Remote Start
-Backup-Camera
-Alloy Wheels
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Navigation System
-Dual Climate Control
-Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Power Tailgate
-Parking Sensors
-Power Side Mirrors
-Cruise Control and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOWCARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wow Cars
2013 Ford Edge Limited-No Accidents! 157,083 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Venza LIMITED 117,735 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Pilot EX-L 154,319 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wow Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2013 Ford Edge