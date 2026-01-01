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2013 Ford Edge Sport AWDOdometer: 133,145 Km <br/> Price: $15,990+taxes <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Backup-Camera <br/> -Remote Starter <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Panoramic Sunroof <br/> -Navigation System <br/> -Dual Climate Control <br/> -Power Seats <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Push Button Start <br/> -Parking Sensors <br/> -Power Side Mirrors <br/> -Power Locks <br/> -Power Windows <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2013 Ford Edge

133,145 KM

Details Description

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford Edge

Sport AWD (No Accidents!)

Watch This Vehicle
14537070

2013 Ford Edge

Sport AWD (No Accidents!)

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

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Contact Seller

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
133,145KM
VIN 2FMDK4AK7DBC08024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 133,145 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Edge Sport AWDOdometer: 133,145 Km
Price: $15,990+taxes


WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents


Highlight Features:--Backup-Camera
-Remote Starter
-Alloy Wheels
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Navigation System
-Dual Climate Control
-Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Push Button Start
-Parking Sensors
-Power Side Mirrors
-Power Locks
-Power Windows
-Cruise Control and much more.



Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

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639-590-7118

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$15,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2013 Ford Edge