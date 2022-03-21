Menu
2013 Ford Edge

251,208 KM

Details Description Features

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

SEL WHOLESALE

SEL WHOLESALE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

251,208KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8670542
  • Stock #: w354
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC4DBA61296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 251,208 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



Thanks to its well-rounded nature, the 2013 Ford Edge is one of the top choices for a midsize crossover SUV. This popularity largely stems from the Edge's relatively maneuverable size, its handsome interior and many available high-tech features. The latter includes items such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warning and cross-traffic alert, a dual-screen rear-seat entertainment system, the Sync voice command system and the MyFord Touch electronic interface.The 2013 Ford Edge comes standard with a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 285 hp and 253 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard. Antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are all standard. Also standard is the programmable Ford MyKey system, which allows parents to limit vehicle speed and stereo volume for teen drivers. Optional on all trims except the SE is a Vision package that includes blind-spot and cross-traffic warning systems. The Limited can be equipped with a collision warning system. The 2013 Ford Edge is most notable for its comfortable, well-composed ride and a cabin stuffed full of sound insulation that provides an ultra-quiet, vaultlike environment. Handling is solid and secure, with a less cumbersome feel around corners and in parking lots than its larger Ford crossover siblings. The 2013 Ford Edge features a modern-looking interior, especially on models equipped with MyFord Touch. This interface consists of three display screens and the ability to input commands for various audio, phone and navigation functions via voice, touch controls or buttons on the steering wheel. The Edge's front seats provide excellent support on longer trips. In back, the reclining outboard seats are nicely shaped and offer satisfactory legroom. Cargo capacity is a respectable 32 cubic feet with the backseat in use; folding it down opens up a not-so-flat cargo floor and a max capacity of 69 cubes.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
rear air
Premium Audio
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

