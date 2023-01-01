Menu
2013 Ford Edge

141,200 KM

Details Description Features

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

LIMITED LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

141,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9760447
  • Stock #: P2504
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC0DBC03979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,200 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE LIMITED LEATHER SUNROOF



Our 2013 Ford Edge has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site, Trades Encouraged, aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Thanks to its well-rounded nature, the 2013 Ford Edge is one of the top choices for a midsize crossover SUV. The Edge also boasts an overall driving experience that seems European in character, with a feeling of solidity and low road noise comes with a 285-horsepower V6 engine. Antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are all standard. Also standard is the programmable Ford MyKey system, which allows parents to limit vehicle speed and stereo volume for teen drivers. In the most recent government crash tests, the Edge received an overall rating of four out of five stars. Within that score, it received three stars for overall frontal protection and five stars for overall side protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Edge scored the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer, reclining rear seats and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The Convenience package adds rear parking sensors, sub-floor cargo organizer, exterior keypad entry, automatic headlights and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Satellite radio and the Sync voice-command interface (including Bluetooth and USB/iPod connectivity) as part of the 101A option package. SEL includes all the SE's equipment along with 18-inch wheels, exterior keypad entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a USB port, an eight-way power driver seat (includes power lumbar), an "EasyFold" second-row seat and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Leather Comfort package adds leather upholstery, heated front seats and a six-way power passenger seat with manual recline and fold-flat capability. rearview camera and the MyFord Touch system, which is an electronics interface that includes a large central touchscreen, two secondary screens in the gauge cluster, enhanced steering wheel controls, enhanced Ford Sync features (turn-by-turn navigation and traffic reports) and a second USB port for audio devices, unique leather seating. Limited comes with the above equipment plus 18-inch chrome wheels, heated mirrors, an eight-way power passenger seat and a 12-speaker Sony sound system with HD radio. The Driver Entry package includes keyless ignition/entry, remote ignition, power liftgate and a panoramic sunroof.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

