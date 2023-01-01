$16,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
2013 Ford Edge
LIMITED LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9977189
- Stock #: CBK3106
- VIN: 2FMDK4KC1DBB39340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,600 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE Our 2013
Ford Edge has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports accident free. Financing Available on site Trades encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Thanks to its well-rounded nature, the 2013 Ford Edge is one of the top choices for a midsize crossover SUV. Deciding on what size of crossover to buy can be tricky. Do you get a large crossover for maximum interior space and roomy third-row seating? Or do you get a small crossover for easier urban maneuverability and higher fuel economy? For some people, the middle ground is the way to go, which is why the 2013 Ford Edge midsize crossover should resonate with many shoppers.Antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are all standard. Also standard is the programmable Ford MyKey system, which allows parents to limit vehicle speed and stereo volume for teen drivers. Vision package that includes blind-spot and cross-traffic warning systems. In the most recent government crash tests, the Edge received an overall rating of four out of five stars. Within that score, it received three stars for overall frontal protection and five stars for overall side protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Edge scored the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. rearview camera and the MyFord Touch system, which is an electronics interface that includes a large central touchscreen, two secondary screens in the gauge cluster, enhanced steering wheel controls, enhanced Ford Sync features (turn-by-turn navigation and traffic reports) and a second USB port for audio devices. The SEL appearance package adds 20-inch wheels, specific head- and taillamp treatments, a body-colored grille and unique leather seating. The Edge Limited comes with most of the above equipment plus 18-inch chrome wheels, heated mirrors, an eight-way power passenger seat and a 12-speaker Sony sound system with HD radio. The Driver Entry package includes keyless ignition/entry, remote ignition and a power liftgate (available separately on the SEL). Also optional are 20-inch wheels, xenon headlamps and adaptive cruise control with a collision warning system.The Vision package adds automatic wipers and a blind-spot warning system with cross-traffic alert. The voice-activated navigation system includes real-time traffic, weather and other information through the satellite radio feed. There is also a panoramic sunroof and a towing package with trailer-sway control .
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.