<p><strong>SASKATCHEWAN VEHILCE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS </strong></p> <p>our 2013 Ford Escape has been through a<strong> presale inspection Fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions and excellent service records. Some financing still available , Trades Encouraged aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. </strong>The 2017 Escape gets revised exterior styling, some minor interior improvements, a newly modified 2.0-liter engine with a bit more power. Shopping for a small crossover presents a dizzying array of options, but the Ford Escape is a smart, safe choice among a crop of great contenders. The 2017 Escape receives style and power upgrades, improved small item storage, and an updated tech interface that packs plenty of connected punch. all-wheel drive, respectable fuel economy and a spacious cargo bay.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2013 Ford Escape

179,700 KM

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

179,700KM
VIN 1FMCU9G99DUD20132

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,700 KM

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering
Block Heater

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

tinted windows

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

