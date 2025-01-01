$13,998+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$13,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,700 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHILCE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
our 2013 Ford Escape has been through a presale inspection Fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions and excellent service records. Some financing still available , Trades Encouraged aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2017 Escape gets revised exterior styling, some minor interior improvements, a newly modified 2.0-liter engine with a bit more power. Shopping for a small crossover presents a dizzying array of options, but the Ford Escape is a smart, safe choice among a crop of great contenders. The 2017 Escape receives style and power upgrades, improved small item storage, and an updated tech interface that packs plenty of connected punch. all-wheel drive, respectable fuel economy and a spacious cargo bay.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
