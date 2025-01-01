Menu
2013 Ford Escape SEOdometer: 229,045 km <br/> Price: $8,995+taxes <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- <br/> -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -1 Year powertrain Warranty Free! <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:- <br/> -All Wheel Drive <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Bluetooth Connectivity <br/> -Roof rails <br/> -Power folding side-mirrors <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.

2013 Ford Escape

229,045 KM

Details Description

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Escape

SE - Free 1 Year Warranty

13164131

2013 Ford Escape

SE - Free 1 Year Warranty

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
229,045KM
VIN 1FMCU9G9XDUC73757

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 229,045 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Escape SEOdometer: 229,045 km
Price: $8,995+taxes


WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-1 Year powertrain Warranty Free!


Highlight Features:-
-All Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Heated Seats
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Roof rails
-Power folding side-mirrors
-Cruise Control and much more.


Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2013 Ford Escape