2013 Ford Escape

171,118 KM

Details

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SEL

2013 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

171,118KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8997169
  Stock #: W440
  VIN: 1FMCU9H91DUD59277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Teal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 171,118 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Escape SE AWD includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Alloy Wheels
-Leather Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Rear Park Assist
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available!
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

