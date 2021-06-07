+ taxes & licensing
Here is you Family Vacation Vehicle, Our Ford Expedition has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports no Collisions. Excellent service records. Financing Available on site , Trades Welcome, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2013 Ford Expedition still meets the requirements for shoppers needing a vehicle with significant passenger, cargo and towing capacities. Some folks who still have a legitimate need for a full-size SUV like the 2013 Ford Expedition. In addition to their sheer size, the Expedition offers a couple of advantages over their main competitor, the 2013 Chevrolet Suburban, including better ride quality and a comfortable third-row seat that folds neatly into the cargo floor. 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, running boards, a roof rack, rear parking sensors, heated mirrors, integrated blind-spot mirrors, rear privacy glass, power rear-quarter windows, rear parking sensors and keyless entry (both remote and door-mounted keypad). Inside you'll find cruise control, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a six-way power driver seat (manual recline), power-adjustable pedals, a sliding and reclining 40/20/40-split second-row seat, a leather-wrapped tilt-only steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Ford's voice-operated Sync system (includes an iPod/USB audio interface and Bluetooth phone connectivity) and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and rear audio controls.201A package adds contrasting color body trim, automatic wipers, a power liftgate, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery and leather-wrapped shift knob, an eight-way power driver seat with power lumbar adjustment and memory functions, a power-folding third-row seat, a 110-volt household-style power outlet and a seven-speaker audio system. The 202A package gets those items plus a heavy-duty trailer tow package, heated and cooled front seats and an eight-way power passenger seat with power lumbar adjustment. The Limited trim includes all of the above except the 203A items, which are available as part of the 301A package. The Limited further comes standard with front parking sensors, power-folding mirrors, a driver-side auto-dimming mirror, heated second-row seats and a wood-trimmed steering wheel. Additional options include a sunroof and a touchscreen navigation system that includes HD radio and Sirius, 20-inch alloy wheels, power-retracting running boards.5.4-liter V8 mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. It produces 310 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. four-wheel drive with low-range gearing. antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Ford's programmable MyKey system, which allows parents to specify maximum speed limits and stereo volumes for their teenage drivers, is also standard. A rearview camera and parking sensors. In government crash tests, the Expedition and Expedition EL earned an overall rating of four stars out of five, along with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side impact protection.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
