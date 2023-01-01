Menu
2013 Ford F-150

154,830 KM

Details Description

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XLT

2013 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

154,830KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10537827
  Stock #: W620
  VIN: 1FTFX1EF2DFC44373

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 154,830 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford F-150 XLT Supercab 4x4 includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-5.0L V8 engine
-Alloy Wheels
-Power Windows
-Keyless Entry
-Air Conditioning
-Cruise Control
-Truck Cap
-Tow Hitch and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VAN?s, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

