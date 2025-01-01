Menu
Account
Sign In
For more than thirty years, the Ford F-150 has been one of the best selling cars in the U.S. Its a full-size pickup truck that can double as a workhorse or an adventure-seeking familys daily driver. The F-150 is a capable pickup truck that has become a staple of hard working drivers everywhere. This WHITE F-150 is the truck for you, if you are looking to do get any job done the right way. Make this truck yours today. Come down to Capital or give us a call, and dont miss out.Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2013 Ford F-150

283,411 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle
13184387

2013 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
283,411KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF7DFB78468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # C693B
  • Mileage 283,411 KM

Vehicle Description

For more than thirty years, the Ford F-150 has been one of the best selling cars in the U.S. Its a full-size pickup truck that can double as a workhorse or an adventure-seeking familys daily driver. The F-150 is a capable pickup truck that has become a staple of hard working drivers everywhere. This WHITE F-150 is the truck for you, if you are looking to do get any job done the right way. Make this truck yours today. Come down to Capital or give us a call, and don't miss out.Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
5.0L 32-VALVE V8 ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

Used 2017 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW XLT Regular Cab Chassis-Cab **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW XLT Regular Cab Chassis-Cab **New Arrival** 89,553 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Expedition Limited **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Ford Expedition Limited **New Arrival** 75,622 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2013 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew **New Arrival** 283,411 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Ford Regina

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

2013 Ford F-150