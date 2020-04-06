1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
+ taxes & licensing
SASKATCHEWAN SAFETY INSPECTION COMPLETED
Our Ford f150 has been through a presale inspection and a full Saskatchewan safety Inspection fresh full synthetic oil service Carfax reports no serious collisions . America's top-selling pickup. XLT in the form of automatic headlights, foglights, chrome exterior trim, a keyless entry keypad, the Sync voice-activation system and Bluetooth. 5.0-liter V8 increases output to 360 hp and 380 lb-ft. With four-wheel drive, an F-150 with this engine accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds.four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, trailer sway control, front-seat side and full-length side curtain airbags. Ford's Sync system includes an emergency crash-notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phoneIn government crash tests, the 2013 Ford F-150 SuperCrew received an overall rating of four out of five stars. Side crash protection garnered a five-star rating, while frontal protection got four stars (three stars for the SuperCrew). The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave SuperCrew models a top rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9