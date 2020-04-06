Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Ford F-150

XLT EXCELLENT VALUE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

XLT EXCELLENT VALUE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 4850766
  2. 4850766
  3. 4850766
  4. 4850766
  5. 4850766
  6. 4850766
  7. 4850766
  8. 4850766
  9. 4850766
  10. 4850766
  11. 4850766
  12. 4850766
  13. 4850766
  14. 4850766
  15. 4850766
  16. 4850766
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 157,800KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4850766
  • Stock #: CC2894
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF9DKD44240
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

SASKATCHEWAN SAFETY INSPECTION COMPLETED



Our Ford f150 has been through a presale inspection and a full Saskatchewan safety Inspection fresh full synthetic oil service Carfax reports no serious collisions . America's top-selling pickup. XLT in the form of automatic headlights, foglights, chrome exterior trim, a keyless entry keypad, the Sync voice-activation system and Bluetooth. 5.0-liter V8 increases output to 360 hp and 380 lb-ft. With four-wheel drive, an F-150 with this engine accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds.four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, trailer sway control, front-seat side and full-length side curtain airbags. Ford's Sync system includes an emergency crash-notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phoneIn government crash tests, the 2013 Ford F-150 SuperCrew received an overall rating of four out of five stars. Side crash protection garnered a five-star rating, while frontal protection got four stars (three stars for the SuperCrew). The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave SuperCrew models a top rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Side Air Bags
  • Power Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Package
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Seating
  • Split Folder Rear Seats
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2012 GMC Canyon SLE ...
 293,600 KM
$5,998 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 99,000 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Optima LX+ ...
 77,000 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Send A Message