2013 Ford F-150

163,600 KM

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XLT EXCELLENT VALUE

2013 Ford F-150

XLT EXCELLENT VALUE

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

163,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8526926
  Stock #: P2277
  VIN: 1FTFW1EF6DFD50151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,600 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE



Our Ford F150 XLT Crew Cab with a 6 1/2 ft box has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle. Financing available on site Trades Welcome. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Standard safety features for all 2013 Ford F-150s include four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, trailer sway control, front-seat side and full-length side curtain airbags. Ford's Sync system includes an emergency crash-notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. In government crash tests, the 2013 Ford F-150 SuperCrew received an overall rating of four out of five stars. Side crash protection garnered a five-star rating, while frontal protection got four stars (three stars for the SuperCrew). The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave SuperCrew models a top rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Block Heater
Luggage Rack
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Split Folder Rear Seats
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

