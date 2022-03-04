$23,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
XLT EXCELLENT VALUE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
$23,998
- Listing ID: 8526926
- Stock #: P2277
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF6DFD50151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,600 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE
Our Ford F150 XLT Crew Cab with a 6 1/2 ft box has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle. Financing available on site Trades Welcome. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Standard safety features for all 2013 Ford F-150s include four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, trailer sway control, front-seat side and full-length side curtain airbags. Ford's Sync system includes an emergency crash-notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. In government crash tests, the 2013 Ford F-150 SuperCrew received an overall rating of four out of five stars. Side crash protection garnered a five-star rating, while frontal protection got four stars (three stars for the SuperCrew). The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave SuperCrew models a top rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
