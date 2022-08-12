2013 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 9 , 3 5 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8980021

8980021 Stock #: 22395B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 149,352 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Interior Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features 3.5L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.