<p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!</strong></span></p> <p>This 2013 FORD F250 XLT SUPERCREW - was locally owned - and company operated. It has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX. It also did just pass a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety and a presale inspection new rear differential, fresh full synthetic oil service.</p> <p>Like the athletes in the Worlds Strongest Man competition, the entries in the heavy-duty pickup truck segment are constantly trying to outdo their muscle-bound rivals. The 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty is right there in the thick of it with its impressive towing and payload capacities. The F-250 Super Duty represents a well-rounded package. Of course it has the requisite big rig styling complete with imposing chrome grille and football-sized Blue Oval badge. But this tough Ford truck has a gentler side with its quiet cabin that boasts comfortable seating and plenty of modern amenities to make life on the road easier.</p> <p>The 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty comes standard with a 6.2-liter gasoline V8 that produces 385 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of peak torque. Properly equipped, the F-250 Super Duty can tow up to 14,000 pounds with a conventional trailer setup. When configured for fifth-wheel towing, that figure jumps to 16,800 pounds. Maximum payload capacity tops out at 4,240 pounds when properly equipped.</p> <p>The 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, trailer sway control, hill start assist and side curtain airbags. An integrated trailer brake controller is standard on XLT. Compared to the competition, the 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty line is noticeably quieter, with wind and road noise pleasantly silenced. The 2014 Ford F250 is the workhorse of the stable, with standard equipment that includes 17-inch steel wheels, a black grille and bumpers, a drop-in bedliner, manual-telescoping trailer tow mirrors, air-conditioning, vinyl floor coverings and upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a two-speaker radio.</p> <p>The XLT adds a chrome grille and bumpers, heated outside mirrors, cast-aluminum wheels, cruise control, full power accessories, keyless entry, an integrated trailer brake controller, a carpeted floor, cloth upholstery, the Ford Sync voice activation system, lockable storage with a power point under the rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with CD player and auxiliary audio jack.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2013 Ford F-250

223,806 KM

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-250

XLT WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

2013 Ford F-250

XLT WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
223,806KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT7X2B61DEA00685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 223,806 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Seating

Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Additional Features

Hubcaps
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

2013 Ford F-250