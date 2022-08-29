2013 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,998 + taxes & licensing 2 7 1 , 0 0 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9245488

9245488 Stock #: w402

w402 VIN: 1FT7W2B63DEA25428

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 271,006 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features 4x4 Dual Air Controls Power Gas Pedal 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.