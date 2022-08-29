$12,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
2013 Ford F-250
XLT WHOLESALE - CERTIFIED
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9245488
- Stock #: w402
- VIN: 1FT7W2B63DEA25428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 271,006 KM
Vehicle Description
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!
This 2013 FORD F250 XLT - was locally owned - and company operated. It has been well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the CARFAX. It also did just pass a Saskatchewan Commercial Safety. Bristling with functionality and utility, the 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty blends power, refinement and high-tech gadgetry that appeal to work and recreational demands. Like the athletes in the World's Strongest Man competition, the entries in the heavy-duty pickup truck segment are constantly trying to outdo their muscle-bound rivals. The 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty is right there in the thick of it with its impressive towing and payload capacities. The F-250 Super Duty represents a well-rounded package. Of course it has the requisite big rig styling complete with imposing chrome grille and football-sized Blue Oval badge. But this tough Ford truck has a gentler side with its quiet cabin that boasts comfortable seating and plenty of modern amenities to make life on the road easier. The 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty comes standard with a 6.2-liter gasoline V8 that produces 385 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of peak torque. This engine is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Properly equipped, the F-250 Super Duty can tow up to 14,000 pounds with a conventional trailer setup. When configured for fifth-wheel towing, that figure jumps to 16,800 pounds. Maximum payload capacity tops out at 4,240 pounds when properly equipped. The 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, trailer sway control, hill start assist and side curtain airbags. Compared to the competition, the 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty line is noticeably quieter, with wind and road noise pleasantly silenced. As with any heavy-duty pickup, the ride can be a bit jittery when unloaded, but the F-250 remains well-mannered over rough roads. Storage and utility options abound in the Ford F-250. There's a lockable bin under an available front center 40/20/40-split bench seat, which also folds to serve as an armrest. Another lockable bin that can easily accommodate longer items (like a hunting rifle) is located under the rear seats and also features a 12-volt power point to charge computers or cell phones. The XLT is the workhorse of the stable, with standard equipment that includes 17-inch steel wheels, a black grille and bumpers, a drop-in bedliner, manual-telescoping trailer tow mirrors, air-conditioning, vinyl floor coverings and upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a two-speaker radio.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.