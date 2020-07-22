Menu
2013 Ford Flex

95,315 KM

Details Description Features

$10,910

+ tax & licensing
$10,910

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2013 Ford Flex

2013 Ford Flex

SEL

2013 Ford Flex SEL

SEL

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

  • Listing ID: 5362622
  • Stock #: 40021C
  • VIN: 2FMGK5C82DBD05152

$10,910

+ taxes & licensing

95,315KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 40021C
  • Mileage 95,315 KM

Vehicle Description

This new age Silver CUV (Cross-Over Vehicle) by Ford, is a great vehicle to drive whether its your morning commute, a family road trip, or night out on the town! It has a FWD Gas V6 3.5L engine. The Ti-VCT (Twin Independent Variable Camshaft Timing) helps engines to deliver high performance with unsurpassed highway fuel economy and reduced emissions. Pump up the Sony Audio System with 6 speakers and light up your night with ambient lighting. With 7-passenger seating, your family or friends will be impressed by all the neat features this vehicle has to offer. Like the 18 aluminum wheels, 8 LCD touch screen and media hub with 2 USB ports, SD card reader and audio/video input jacks. It comes with power heated, side view mirrors with an integrated blind spot system. Other convenient features include heated front bucket seats, including 10-way power driver seat and 6-way passenger seat controls, and dual-zone electronic automatic temperature controls. Contact us today to test drive this stylish Ford Flex SEL! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
3.5L TI-VCT V6 ENGINE (STD)
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

