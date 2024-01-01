Menu
ACCIDNET FREE SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS ONE OWNER Our 2013 Ford Focus has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle Accident free with excellent service records. Some finance options still available. Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The well-rounded, well-built 2013 Ford Focus stands as one of the top choices in an increasingly competitive segment. Ford completely revamped the Focus last year, bringing about a much-improved interior, higher fuel economy and new features. As such, the 2013 Ford Focus stands as one of the best small cars you can buy.

2013 Ford Focus

47,600 KM

Details Description Features

2013 Ford Focus

SE LOW LOW LOW KM

2013 Ford Focus

SE LOW LOW LOW KM

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Used
47,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FADP3F23DL147267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

2013 Ford Focus