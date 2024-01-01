$9,989+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Focus
LOW KM EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$9,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORD LOW KM
Our Ford Focus has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service new air filters 2 new tires. Carfax reports excellent service records. Trades Encouraged aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The well-rounded, well-built 2013 Ford Focus stands as one of the top choices in an increasingly competitive segment. Ford completely revamped the Focus last year, bringing about a much-improved interior, higher fuel economy and new features. As such, the 2013 Ford Focus stands as one of the best small cars you can buy. Move up to the SE and you get 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, cruise control, power rear windows, a trip computer, a six-speaker sound system, Ford's Sync voice-activated phone and audio player interface, and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The hatchback is pretty similar but gets a 60/40 split-folding seatback (versus one solid folding seatback) and a removable cargo cover.The 2013 Ford Focus gets a long list of important safety features as standard equipment, including antilock brakes (rear drums on S and SE; rear discs on others), stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. The Ford Sync system, which is available on all Focus models, also includes an emergency crash notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Ford's MyKey system, which can be used to set certain parameters for teen drivers, is standard on every Focus.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
