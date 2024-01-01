Menu
<p><strong>EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORD LOW KM</strong></p> <p>Our Ford Focus has been through a <strong>presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service new air filters 2 new tires. Carfax reports excellent service records. Trades Encouraged aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. </strong>The well-rounded, well-built 2013 Ford Focus stands as one of the top choices in an increasingly competitive segment. Ford completely revamped the Focus last year, bringing about a much-improved interior, higher fuel economy and new features. As such, the 2013 Ford Focus stands as one of the best small cars you can buy. Move up to the SE and you get 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, cruise control, power rear windows, a trip computer, a six-speaker sound system, Fords Sync voice-activated phone and audio player interface, and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The hatchback is pretty similar but gets a 60/40 split-folding seatback (versus one solid folding seatback) and a removable cargo cover.The 2013 Ford Focus gets a long list of important safety features as standard equipment, including antilock brakes (rear drums on S and SE; rear discs on others), stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. The Ford Sync system, which is available on all Focus models, also includes an emergency crash notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Fords MyKey system, which can be used to set certain parameters for teen drivers, is standard on every Focus.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2013 Ford Focus

132,000 KM

$9,989

2013 Ford Focus

LOW KM EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

2013 Ford Focus

LOW KM EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FADP3K23DL248914

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2013 Ford Focus