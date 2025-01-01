Menu
This 2013 BLACK Ford Focus Titanium comes loaded with leather-trimmed bucket seats with four-way power drivers seat with manual lumbar, dual-zone climate control, 10-speaker Sony sound system with HD Radio, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, 8-inch touch screen, SYNC voice-activated communications and entertainment system, MyFord Touch system with touchscreen display, pushbutton start, sport-tuned suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, 17-inch aluminum wheels. So many great features! Safety equipment in all Focus models includes six airbags with the latest technology, electronic stability control, anti-lock brakes (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution and Brake Assist, rearview camera, tire pressure monitor. Come down today for a test drive or contact our sales team for more information!Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2013 Ford Focus

146,484 KM

2013 Ford Focus

Titanium Sedan **New Arrival**

13142341

2013 Ford Focus

Titanium Sedan **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,484KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FADP3J23DL268632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,484 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 BLACK Ford Focus Titanium comes loaded with leather-trimmed bucket seats with four-way power driver's seat with manual lumbar, dual-zone climate control, 10-speaker Sony sound system with HD Radio, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, 8-inch touch screen, SYNC voice-activated communications and entertainment system, MyFord Touch system with touchscreen display, pushbutton start, sport-tuned suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, 17-inch aluminum wheels. So many great features! Safety equipment in all Focus models includes six airbags with the latest technology, electronic stability control, anti-lock brakes (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution and Brake Assist, rearview camera, tire pressure monitor. Come down today for a test drive or contact our sales team for more information!Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

