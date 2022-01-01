Menu
2013 Ford Focus

84,620 KM

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Regina Mazda

306-543-3345

S

Location

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

306-543-3345

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

84,620KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8082568
  Stock #: 16552Z
  VIN: 1FADP3E22DL316552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16552Z
  • Mileage 84,620 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for taking the time to view our selection of great pre-owned vehicles.



Regina Mazda has been locally owned and operated for over 35 years. We continue to carry on the ideals of transparency and integrity. We maintain a friendly and inviting atmosphere, please feel free to stop in or call and talk to one of our friendly salespeople. The coffee is always on.


VIN number and CarProof are always available upon request.




Ask us about our great warranty options! We can set up a warranty that suits your needs and driving to ensure that you get the best value for your dollar.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

