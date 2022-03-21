2013 Ford Focus

$12,998 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 2 5 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8813192

8813192 Stock #: W416

W416 VIN: 1FADP3J22DL345877

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 136,253 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.