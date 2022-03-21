Menu
2013 Ford Focus

136,253 KM

Details Description

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
Wow Cars

639-590-7118

Titanium

Location

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

136,253KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8813192
  Stock #: W416
  VIN: 1FADP3J22DL345877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 136,253 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Focus Sedan Titanium includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Leather Seats
-Heated Seats
-Sunroof
-Remote Start
-Cruise Control
-Sony Premium Sound and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

