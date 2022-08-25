Menu
2013 Ford Focus

118,140 KM

Details Description

$13,498

+ tax & licensing
$13,498

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

SEL

2013 Ford Focus

SEL

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$13,498

+ taxes & licensing

118,140KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8997175
  • Stock #: W443
  • VIN: 1FADP3K2XDL328534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 118,140 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Focus SEL includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Alloy Wheels
-Two Sets of Tires
-Leather Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Sunroof
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available!
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

