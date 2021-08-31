Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Fusion

105,647 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

SE **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Fusion

SE **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

105,647KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7951709
  • Stock #: 91051A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 91051A
  • Mileage 105,647 KM

Vehicle Description

This WHITE FWD Fusion SE responds to all your needs! It has a fuel-efficient Turbocharged Gas I4 1.6L/97 engine and 6-speed select-shift automatic transmission. It has a voice activated Ford SYNC system that delivers hands-free calls, reads text messages aloud, and you can play music from your smart phone with Bluetooth capability! Wow! The 8" colour LCD touch screen is easy to control your phone, entertainment, climate and more. Entering the vehicle is super easy and convenient with the keyless entry keypad. The award winning exterior design has stylish 17' wheels are silver painted aluminum. It includes an AM/FM stereo, a CD player with MP3 capability, USB port, audio input jack and 911 assist. Contact us today to test drive this Ford Fusion SE! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

2017 Ford F-150 Supe...
 130,009 KM
$44,750 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fusion SE ...
 105,647 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Ranger Sup...
 6,800 KM
$48,700 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-526-XXXX

(click to show)

306-526-6421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory