SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE CREW CAB 4X4

Our GMC Sierra has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle. Some Finance options still available. Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 is a worthy competitor among fresher rivals, bolstered by capable performance and a comfortable ride. Much like an older athlete who's "still got it," the 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup can hold its own against younger rivals. Last redesigned six years ago, the GMC Sierra 1500 faces fresher-faced foes from Dodge and Ford. But thanks to its core strengths, it remains a solid choice for a full-size pickup. When it comes to towing capacities the GMC Sierra 1500 gives nothing away to its rivals. It also boasts a smooth, quiet ride and comfortable seating, making it ideal for road tripping. Standard safety equipment includes antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum) and stability control. Front, side and side curtain airbags are also standard.  In government crash tests, the 2013 GMC Sierra received an overall score of four stars (out of five). It earned four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, a Silverado crew cab earned a top score of "Good" for frontal-offset crash protection and a second-best score of "Acceptable" for side-impact testing.

193,000 KM

SLE Trailer Tow Package

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

VIN 3GTP2VE78DG335097

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE CREW CAB 4X4



Our GMC Sierra has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle. Some Finance options still available. Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 is a worthy competitor among fresher rivals, bolstered by capable performance and a comfortable ride. Much like an older athlete who's "still got it," the 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup can hold its own against younger rivals. Last redesigned six years ago, the GMC Sierra 1500 faces fresher-faced foes from Dodge and Ford. But thanks to its core strengths, it remains a solid choice for a full-size pickup. When it comes to towing capacities the GMC Sierra 1500 gives nothing away to its rivals. It also boasts a smooth, quiet ride and comfortable seating, making it ideal for road tripping. Standard safety equipment includes antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum) and stability control. Front, side and side curtain airbags are also standard.  In government crash tests, the 2013 GMC Sierra received an overall score of four stars (out of five). It earned four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, a Silverado crew cab earned a top score of "Good" for frontal-offset crash protection and a second-best score of "Acceptable" for side-impact testing.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
SECURITY ALARM

Power Steering
Block Heater

CD Player
Bluetooth

tinted windows

Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Split Folder Rear Seats

4x4
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

