2013 GMC Sierra 1500

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
GREAT WORK TRUCK
Our 2013 GMC Sierra has been through a presale inspection Fresh full synthetic oil service, brand new tires all around. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades welcome, aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Nice low KM, Long Box V6 great fuel economy, Trailer tow package. Smooth, quiet ride and comfortable seating, making it ideal for road tripping.4.3-liter V6 that produces 195 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque.Standard safety equipment includes antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum) and stability control. Front, side and side curtain airbags are also standard.In government crash tests, the 2013 GMC Sierra received an overall score of four stars (out of five). It earned four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
