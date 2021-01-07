Menu
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

121,200 KM

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

WT LOW KM

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

121,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6521184
  • Stock #: CBK2966
  • VIN: 1GTN1TEX6DZ145295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # CBK2966
  • Mileage 121,200 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT WORK TRUCK



Our 2013 GMC Sierra has been through a presale inspection Fresh full synthetic oil service, brand new tires all around. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades welcome, aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Nice low KM, Long Box V6 great fuel economy, Trailer tow package. Smooth, quiet ride and comfortable seating, making it ideal for road tripping.4.3-liter V6 that produces 195 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque.Standard safety equipment includes antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum) and stability control. Front, side and side curtain airbags are also standard.In government crash tests, the 2013 GMC Sierra received an overall score of four stars (out of five). It earned four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Power Steering
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
4X2
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

