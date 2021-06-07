2013 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
This 4WD BLACK Sierra SLT melds power and performance with a 5.3L engine. This Crew Cab Pickup has a interior color. Upgrading to the SLT trim on this Extended Cab Pickup will give you heated leather seating, remote vehicle starter, leather seating, power 10-way front bucket seats with 2-way power lumbar control, Bose premium audio system with subwoofer, USB port, dual-zone climate controls and XM Satellite radio. On the exterior you will notice the fog lights, power folding exterior mirrors and chrome clad aluminum wheels. An optional navigation system is available. Tame the elements and stand up to asphalt-free territory with the GMC Sierra. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-985-5012 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
