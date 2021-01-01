Menu
2013 GMC Terrain

155,399 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Terrain

2013 GMC Terrain

SLE-1 AWD

2013 GMC Terrain

SLE-1 AWD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

155,399KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 40147A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,399 KM

Vehicle Description

This AWD Red Terrain SLE-1 features a fuel efficient 2.4L engine. The SLE-1 trim comes standard with seating for 5 and over 63 cubic feet of cargo space. On the exterior youll notice the fog lights and deep-tinted glass along with a 4-wheel independent suspension providing a smooth ride. The interior is equipped with front bucket seats and a MultiFlex 60/40 split-folding rear seat. The rear bench can slide forwards and backwards nearly 8 inches and can recline in 3 positions. You have control with many great options that come standard in the Terrain including a 7 inch color touch-screen as your command center for all entertainment and options, a rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel cruise, Bluetooth and audio controls. Safety is provided by 6 standard airbags, crumple zones, high-strength steel, and OnStar. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

