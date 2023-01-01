$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Terrain
SLT-1 AWD
Location
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx BlackOnyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black LeatherJet Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,598 KM
Vehicle Description
This AWD Onyx BlackOnyx Black Terrain SLT-1 is powered by a 2.4L engine. The SLT-1 trim upgrade is designed for those who demand more in style, technology and features from their cross-over vehicle. The SLT-1 upgrades to perforated heated leather-appointed seating and standard remote start. Perfect for Saskatchewan winters! This Terrain features a Jet Black LeatherJet Black Leather interior, seating for 5 and over 63 cubic feet of cargo space. You have the control with many great options that come standard in the Terrain including a 7 inch color touch-screen as your command center for all entertainment and options, a rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel cruise, Bluetooth and audio controls. Safety is provided by 6 standard airbags, crumple zones, high-strength steel, and OnStar. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
