2013 Honda Pilot

TOURING PKG ALL WHEEL DRIVE
Our Honda Pilot has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site , Trades welcome, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2013 Honda Pilots supreme utility shouldn't be ignored. The midsize crossover segment is riddled with choices,But as per Honda's usual approach, the Pilot's overall package makes it worthy of consideration. For starters, the Pilot's interior is huge, befitting the minivan alternative that midsize crossovers have become for many. Its surprisingly spacious third-row seating makes it possible for as many as eight occupants to travel in comfort. The Pilot's fuel economy is at the top of the class and you get a supremely cushioned ride. We also like the 2013 Pilot's utility. The crossover's boxy high roof line means backseaters have plenty of headroom. And with the rear seats dropped, those mammoth Costco and Home Depot loads are sucked in with ease. Up front, the Pilot gives you two perfectly positioned cupholders and enough storage spots to handle just about anything else you throw its way. Short of a minivan, there aren't many utility vehicles that can easily swallow as much cargo and people as the 2013 Pilot. automatic headlights, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, 60/40-split second- and third-row seats, an 8-inch center display screen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio jack. EX adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors (AWD models) and an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar adjustment). EX-L brings leather upholstery, a sunroof, a power liftgate, heated front seats, a power passenger seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and satellite radio. Two additional features are a rear-seat entertainment system and a voice-activated navigation system.high-end Touring model, which further adds roof rails, parking sensors, driver seat memory functions and a 10-speaker premium sound system.The 2013 Honda Pilot's standard safety features include antilock brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.In crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Pilot earned an overall rating of four stars out of a possible five, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side-impact crashes. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, the Pilot earned the top "Good" rating for frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
