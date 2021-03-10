Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda Pilot

158,300 KM

Details Description Features

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Pilot

2013 Honda Pilot

Touring GREAT FAMILY MOVER DVD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Pilot

Touring GREAT FAMILY MOVER DVD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 6816095
  2. 6816095
  3. 6816095
  4. 6816095
  5. 6816095
  6. 6816095
  7. 6816095
  8. 6816095
  9. 6816095
  10. 6816095
  11. 6816095
  12. 6816095
  13. 6816095
  14. 6816095
  15. 6816095
  16. 6816095
  17. 6816095
  18. 6816095
  19. 6816095
  20. 6816095
  21. 6816095
  22. 6816095
  23. 6816095
  24. 6816095
  25. 6816095
  26. 6816095
  27. 6816095
Contact Seller

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

158,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6816095
  • Stock #: P2052
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H91DB502504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,300 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS YOUR FAMILY VACATION VEHICLE



Our Honda Pilot has been through a presale inspection, fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports no serious collisions Financing Available on site, Trades Welcome, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2013 Honda Pilots supreme utility shouldn't be ignored. The midsize crossover segment is riddled with choices,But as per Honda's usual approach, the Pilot's overall package makes it worthy of consideration. For starters, the Pilot's interior is huge, befitting the minivan alternative that midsize crossovers have become for many. Its surprisingly spacious third-row seating makes it possible for as many as eight occupants to travel in comfort. The Pilot's fuel economy is at the top of the class and you get a supremely cushioned ride. We also like the 2013 Pilot's utility. The crossover's boxy high roof line means backseaters have plenty of headroom. And with the rear seats dropped, those mammoth Costco and Home Depot loads are sucked in with ease. Up front, the Pilot gives you two perfectly positioned cupholders and enough storage spots to handle just about anything else you throw its way. Short of a minivan, there aren't many utility vehicles that can easily swallow as much cargo and people as the 2013 Pilot. automatic headlights, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, 60/40-split second- and third-row seats, an 8-inch center display screen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio jack. EX adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors (AWD models) and an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar adjustment). EX-L brings leather upholstery, a sunroof, a power liftgate, heated front seats, a power passenger seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and satellite radio. Two additional features are a rear-seat entertainment system and a voice-activated navigation system.high-end Touring model, which further adds roof rails, parking sensors, driver seat memory functions and a 10-speaker premium sound system.The 2013 Honda Pilot's standard safety features include antilock brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.In crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Pilot earned an overall rating of four stars out of a possible five, with four stars for frontal crash protection and five stars for side-impact crashes. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, the Pilot earned the top "Good" rating for frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
Roof Rails
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
4x4
Dual Air Controls
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2016 BMW 320 i xDriv...
 91,700 KM
$19,989 + tax & lic
2008 Jeep Liberty Sp...
 249,300 KM
$6,998 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Altima 2...
 152,197 KM
$9,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory